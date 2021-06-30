John Cena did not enter the cinema for the right reasons

The beginnings of actors’ film careers are always difficult, but if you come from WWE like John Cena, the quality of the projects can be quite low.

John Cena rose to world fame for participating in the Wwe, one of the biggest shows that exist. Many of these fighters tend to try in the world of cinema, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Dave Bautista, but not all are successful. Like for example Kane, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Great Khali.

At the moment, John Cena is in its cinematic best moment, since we can see it in Fast and furious 9 as the villain. But also in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn where his character The Peacemaker will be so shocking that he has landed a series for HBO Max, long before the film is released. But its beginnings were not easy, as revealed in a recent interview:

“When I made those movies in the early 2000s, if someone saw them, I’ll mail them the check because I owe them some money. The reasons behind were wrong. He was doing it to try and make WWE more popular instead of wanting to do it. Every second that I was on one of those movie sets, I wanted to get back to WWE. Now, I really enjoy everything that comes with the movie. People cannot be afraid of missing something or wanting to be everywhere at once. As artists in WWE, we consider ourselves versatile and we want to be everywhere. “

Films that stand out in their filmography.

The first movie in which he had a major role was Extreme chase (2006), where a group of diamond thieves kidnaps the wife of a recently discharged Marine. So he goes after them through the wilderness of South Carolina to get her back. Then he also starred 12 traps (2009), where his girlfriend was kidnapped again, but this time the culprit is an ex-convict linked to his past and he will have to successfully complete 12 challenges to secure his release. On Legendary (2010) demonstrated his love for wrestling, as it was about a teenager who joins his high school team to reunite his family.

Then he has other films such as The Reunion (2011), And suddenly you (2015), Parents for unequal (2015), Hermanísimas (2015), The Wall (2017), Two parents for unequal (2017), Ferdinand (2017), Bumblebee (2018), Fighting as a family (2019) and Playing with fire (2019).

John Cena soon will prepare The Janson Directive where he plays a former Navy SEAL and prisoner of war named Paul Janson, who currently works as a corporate security consultant, but when a VIP rescue task goes awry, he is forced to flee.