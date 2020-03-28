WWE News

News about next week’s SmackDown show

John Cena has been announced to appear in the next edition of WWE SmackDown. John Cena is expected to accept Bray Wyatt’s challenge to compete in a Firefly Fun House at Wrestlemania 36.

John Cena will be next week in #SmackDown to confirm the stipulation of his match against The Fiend in #WWE # Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/gozRUUivqv

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 28, 2020

In addition, official confirmation of the match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler is expected at Wrestlemania 36.

The Undertaker will be in WWE RAW

The Undertaker has been announced to appear on Monday Night RAW this coming Monday. The Undertaker, Edge, becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar have been announced to appear on the WWE Red Show, which will be the last edition before Wrestlemania 36.

The Undertaker, Edge, becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar have been announced to appear on #WWE #RAW next week. It will be the last #RAW before #Wrestlemania 36 pic.twitter.com/b7YAy9qSWe

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 28, 2020

WWE News: Will The Miz appear at Wrestlemania 36?

Yesterday on SmackDown the bout for the SmackDown tag team championships at Wrestlemania was announced, including The Miz. This can only mean that this fight was already recorded days ago, when we announced that the show had already been recorded or that John Morrison will participate alone in the combat. We will have to wait to see what happens.

Fans are very confused with the Wrestlemania card, but it all seems to be part of Vince McMahon’s plan to keep people hooked.

