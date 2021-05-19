John Cena advances Peacemaker and October will be Wonder Woman month

This afternoon a WarnerMedia Upfront dedicated to bring product news and programming of the entire audiovisual group. This event comes just in a week in which we have had the news of a major restructuring, with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, and a few hours after the announcements of the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader and the animated series My Adventures with Superman. , both exclusive to HBO Max.

The event has not given great headlines for the DC field but it has left us some other details such as a small preview of “Peacemaker” or the confirmation that the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman will be celebrated at the corporate level. It all started with Jason Kilar, CEO of Warner Media, talking about the future that now opens to the company after its merger with Discovery.

Although media consumption changes by the day, WarnerMedia has an unprecedented audience connection thanks to some of the most beloved properties on television and digital. It’s hard not to be impressed by the amount of talent we have in the WarnerMedia family. We are a company whose mission is to excite the world with stories, and we hope you will come and tell yours with us.

It has been confirmed that, in the United States, the television networks TBS and TNT will begin to broadcast part of the exclusive content of HBO Max, simply adding limited ads to the broadcast, in what they have dubbed “Front Row”. Regarding blog content, they will broadcast the first two seasons of “Titans” starting in June.

A behind-the-scenes look at “Peacemaker”, the spin-off of “The Suicide Squad” that James Gunn is preparing with actor John Cena has been shown. “He loves peace so much that he will kill for it. That phrase is so … fucked up “says John Cena. He has also praised Gunn saying that he “takes any unfamiliar property and transforms it into a worldwide phenomenon.” From October 21 will begin a “massive” celebration month-long on the occasion of the Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary. At the moment they have not given details of what we can expect.