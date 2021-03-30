John Carter will play the European against Ziani in Granada

John Carter (13-0-1, 7 KO) to storm the European Super Feather Championship at home. The 26-year-old Spaniard is the current European Union champion in the category, a position that opened the door for him to become an official candidate. The current champion, Samir Ziani (32-3-1, 7 KO) awaits him and the teams of both began to negotiate. This Tuesday the auction of that fight was scheduled in Rome, where the EBU headquarters is located, but the continental body announced an agreement between the parties on Monday.

As reported by the EBU, both teams agreed that the fight between Ziani and Carter will be played in Granda in June. An evening organized by the Spanish team, MGZ Promotions. Carter hasn’t fought since August 2020, when he won the European Union belt. For this reason, and because last year due to the pandemic he only fought once, The Granada-born man is expected to fight before his fight against Ziani.

For its part, the Frenchman arrives at the best moment of his career. He won the European against another Spaniard, Juli Giner. Then he has made two defenses: one in France and the last, in September 2020, in England.