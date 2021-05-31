John Carter: “It will be a great motivation to fight the European in front of my audience”

The grenadian John carter (13-0-1, 7 KO) already has a date and place for the dispute of the European title of the super featherweight to the French champion Samir ziani (32-3-1, 7 KO). (In the photo, with his coach Omar Sánchez in their sparring sessions).

It will be on Saturday July 10 at the Plaza de Toros de Puerto Banús in Marbella (Malaga), where the fight will be held. Carter is excited: “It is very good news to be able to fight in front of my audience for this great title.”

With 40 days to go to the fight, Carter is doing good sparring sessions, among others with Carlos «Ratón» Pérez, a co-candidate for the Spanish lightweight title: “We are in very good shape, Carlos is splendid. What is difficult for me is to find sparring partners that resemble Samir Ziani, with left-handed status ».

Little by little, the former champion of Spain and the European Union will “Pressing to get to the top. I’m going to be better than ever.

Excellent news for Carter and for Spanish boxing.