John Carter is confident of his soon return after being replaced by Andoni Gago

The contender for the European super featherweight title, the Granada-born John carter, wanted to reassure the fans after the statement issued this morning by its promoter, in which they confirmed the news advanced by ESPABOX that Carter would not contest the European title due to injury and would be replaced by Andoni Gago against Karim Guerfi.

The note states:

«Our dear Carter must be a season of forced unemployment due to prudence in order to undergo medical examinations, and after a finding in one of the routine medical tests to which he has undergone and that leaves doubts, so the specialists have indicated that he should not fight without first undergoing further tests to clarify the true scope of the clinical finding.

Apparently, Carter will put himself in the hands of important neurologists to assess the issue since it could be a congenital injury that would allow him to continue without problems in boxing. Carter is optimistic and will wait for the results of various specialists to determine his future.

The Grenadian continues to train, albeit with caution, but believes that the exhaustive medical examinations will bring him good news to play the European at the end of the year.