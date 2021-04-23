John Calipari releases statement mourning Terrence Clarke

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari released a statement on Thursday night regarding the death of guard Terrence Clarke.

On Thursday afternoon, former Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke passed away in a car accident in Los Angeles at the age of 19. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed the news to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari released a statement saying that he was “absolutely gutted and sick” after hearing about Clarke’s passing and asked for everyone to “say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family.”

You can read Calipari’s full statement in the tweet below:

Kentucky Director of Athletics also Mitch Barnhart released a statement following Clarke’s passing.

“We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy,” said Barnhart, via the Kentucky athletics department’s official website. “Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss. “

Clarke was a five-star recruit out of Brewster Academy (NH), where he ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the nation and as the best prospect out of Massachusetts, per 247Sports. Clarke played in just eight games his freshman year, as he dealt with an ankle injury during the season. Clarke averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while recording a 42.1 field goal percentage.

In March, Clarke declared for this year’s NBA Draft. Recently, Clarke had signed on with Klutch Sports, alongside teammate BJ Boston.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Clarkes’ family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

