John Boyega wants to join ‘The Bridgertons’

What do we know about the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’?

Star Wars actor John boyega you have revealed that he wants a role in the Netflix series ‘The Bridgertons’.

At a recent panel discussion with the star of the Netflix smash hit, Regé-Jean Page, as well as with other actors like Jonathan Majors, Josh o’connor Y Chris Rock, Boyega said he would love to “be the new kid.”

The hit series is currently in production for its second season, but fans were devastated when it was announced that the Duke of Hastings, played by Page, would not be appearing in the second season.

Boyega seemed excited to see what Lady Whistledown had in store for him. “I’m trying to get that Bridgerton coin, man. I need to wear those tights. I need to be the new kid up there.”

Joking aside, the Star Wars actor revealed that a Bridgerton role is on his street.

“But honestly, something like that,” Boyega said. “Give me a horse and a beautiful maiden and all that.” Fans of the original novels were not surprised that Page did not return as the Duke, as the books follow one particular character at a time, and his character’s story was completed in the first season, however, in the television world, it was expected to return.

Page recently opened up about his role and admitted that it was introduced to him as a one-season arc and that’s what he did.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, a middle, an end, give us a year,” he said of the producers’ first conversations with him. “(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I can go in, I can contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family will move on.”



