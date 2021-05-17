John Boyega to return as Moses in Attack the Block 2

Little by little John Boyega has made his way into the entertainment industry and boy has he done very well in recent years. Through Empire it is reported that Attack the Block 2 will begin its development very soon and will again have Boyega in the star role. The first film was released in 2011 and, although it was not a huge box office success, it was able to secure very positive comments from the press. John returns with director Joe Cornish to make sense of a highly promising sequel.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Attack the Block – 90% tells the story of a gang of tough inner-city teenagers who form an alliance to try to defend their territory against an invasion of wild alien creatures, turning a south London apartment complex into an intergalactic war zone. At the time, the film was designated as “Sector 9 – 90% of the new decade ”and boy was it received by its viewers with open arms. This was the first film of John boyega, same that granted him some nominations in important awards ceremonies, among them the British Independent Film Awards.

Director Joe Cornish I declare that Attack the Block 2 It is something that will happen and for Empire he shares a little of what he has in mind:

We have ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We had ideas after the first one came out, but obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a weird way, a little bit, the longer you put it down, the more interesting it is. So that’s what I’ll say. We are working on it at the moment. John Boyega was at my house a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden, socially estranged, talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn’t see each other. So yeah, we are working on that.

We invite you to read: Star Wars: Brie Larson Could Be In Talks With Lucasfilm To Play Mara Jade

In addition to John boyega as the main star, Attack the Block it featured the participation of Jodie Whittaker, famous for playing the latest Dr. Who; Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones; Franz Drameh; Y Maggie MacCarthy. The director has not commented on details about the actors who will return to the sequel in addition to Boyega, so we will have to wait a little longer until we have the deepest details of the project. Will the sequel be able to surpass its predecessor? We will find out.

Boyega was very busy in the years after Attack the Block. He was cast to play Finn in the recent trilogy of Star wars, a compendium of films that did not end well, at least for the fans. Also, in 2020 John stated to GQ that he was not satisfied with what Lucasfilm had done with his character, stating that the important story was given to Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, suggesting that his character was only placed in the center of the action to fill a quota. Social media openly supported Boyega after stating your opinion.

John has decided to leave Star wars far behind and seems to have no intention of going back, unless his teammates do. It is enough to remember his words at the end of 2019 for Variety: “I am happy and I feel complete that the task is complete. So I can’t imagine what would make me do this again or visit him again. While Daisy Y Oscar want, I’ll be back. ” Meanwhile, he already has several projects on the way, including Naked Singularity, They Cloned Tyrones, Rebel Ridge and of course, Attack the Block 2. Are much better years ahead for John Boyega in the Hollywood industry?

You may also be interested in: Rumor: Rey could connect at some point with The Mandalorian