“data-reactid =” 24 “>” Look, I don’t even know if I’m going to have a career after today, but damn it, “he assured megaphone in hand, unable to hold back tears as he gave a speech defending the importance to speak out to demand justice after the death of another African American at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. “We have always been important. We have always meant something, we have always prevailed, despite everything. And now the time has come. I’m not going to wait any more”.

“data-reactid =” 26 “> The producer Lucasfilm wanted to make clear through a statement that supports John and the message he promotes, calling him a hero. Veteran Mark Hamill, his co-star in the galactic franchise, has given him He sent another emotional message that he has signed as ‘dad’: “I have never been more proud of you,” he assured him.