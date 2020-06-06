“data-reactid =” 24 “>” Look, I don’t even know if I’m going to have a career after today, but damn it, “he assured megaphone in hand, unable to hold back tears as he gave a speech defending the importance to speak out to demand justice after the death of another African American at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. “We have always been important. We have always meant something, we have always prevailed, despite everything. And now the time has come. I’m not going to wait any more”.“data-reactid =” 28 “>” John is one of the most talented, best prepared and has made me laugh and cry the most I have had the privilege of working with, “said DeKnight. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The producer Lucasfilm wanted to make clear through a statement that supports John and the message he promotes, calling him a hero. Veteran Mark Hamill, his co-star in the galactic franchise, has given him He sent another emotional message that he has signed as ‘dad’: “I have never been more proud of you,” he assured him.
The director Jordan Peele, responsible for ‘Get Out’, has sent him a tweet that reads: “I have you”, and Guillermo del Toro has shared it on his own profile to make it clear that he will also ensure that the British will not job offers are missing.