John Boyega praises Marvel for increasing the importance of its diverse characters – Tomatazos

John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, better known as John Boyega, rose to worldwide fame for his role as FN-2187 / Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%. As the trilogy progressed, his role diminished. The actor and many fans are convinced that this happened and was intentional on the part of the studio. That is something that is not entirely unusual when it comes to diverse characters. If the public does not react well to them, some studios are able to diminish their roles. Even without that happening. The whole problem Ray Fisher had with Warner stems from the studio not believing people were ready to watch a superhero movie starring a black man. Now we know that they were completely wrong.

Boyega revealed in an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air that he’s happy to note that Marvel has been doing the opposite. He specifically referred to Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. The first thing he said is that in general in movies there are specific moments made to intentionally magnify the characters by the writers:

The characters are only as good as the moments you give them. When we talk, for example, of Captain America and him going head-to-head with Thanos and his army. When you talk about those moments that are given to the characters, that only happens because those moments were written by someone. Those moments were intentionally set to magnify those characters.

In other words, if there are diverse characters that are not memorable, it is because the writers did not give them moments that were memorable. This is pure logic. A given character is only as important as the script allows it. Unfortunately in many tapes they put different characters and they do not know how to use them. In the worst case, they become one more decorative element.

The British actor mentioned that Marvel gave those moments to Falcon. The character was secondary in the MCU films, but thanks to his series, he is no longer. Now he is an important character whose actions will be remembered. An expectation has even been generated to know what will happen to him now that he is Captain America:

There are people who are now watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier and many people have been talking about how the importance of Falcon as a character was increased, right? In the series and how they have done very well at the time of magnifying it, that it is something with which I agree. You know? We can all see that this is because you give the characters those special moments. But then what happens when you feel like you are being ignored and that starts to happen for years and years and things start to pile up?

The latter clearly said it in reference to the fact that his character began to have less and less importance. The reality is that when we hear rumors that a character from the new trilogy is going to appear in some other Star Wars content, they always talk about Rey, but never Finn.

You also have to remember that the actor at the beginning of the year mentioned that being part of a franchise limits you as an actor:

Being in a big franchise is sometimes like a luxury prison for an actor when he wants to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you are working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles.

This makes sense because in many cases it involves signing a contract that can last for years and years for participation in a large number of films. This decreases the number of outsider roles an actor can play without interfering with the agenda of the big franchise he has joined. This is why some actors have withdrawn from the MCU and others think twice about being part of something of that magnitude.

