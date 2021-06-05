John Boyega Leaves Netflix Movie ‘Rebel Ridge’ Mid-Filming For Family Reasons

It is not normal for the protagonist of a film to leave the project in the middle of filming, but it seems that it is a case of force majeure. John Boyega has dropped Netflix movie ‘Rebel Ridge’ citing “family reasons”.

The production of the film directed by Jeremy Saulnier (‘Green Room’) has been paused according to Deadline, while Netflix seeks replacement for ‘Star Wars’ actor. “We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and we can’t wait to get back into production,” said a spokesperson for the streaming company. “We are looking forward to continuing to work with John Boyega’s company, UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ in which he is also involved.”

Filming for ‘Rebel Ridge’ began on May 3 in Louisiana; It was originally set to shoot in April 2020 but was postponed by the coronavirus. Not much is known about the premise, only that it is a very human and very fast thriller that explores systemic injustice in the US, with hints of hitting action, suspense and black humor.. The script is signed by Saulnier himself, winner of a 2013 Cannes award for ‘Blue Ruin’.

Without mincing words

2020 was the year John Boyega had enough. The death of George Floyd and the anti-racist demonstrations that took place around the world caused the ‘Attack the Block’ actor to express his anger without mincing words. He spoke so clearly that he said maybe Hollywood wouldn’t give him a job again, after which the entire industry turned to social media with him.

But his criticisms were also directed to the world of cinema itself, and more specifically to Lucasfilm. In addition to making it clear that he does not want to return to the ‘Star Wars’ universe, he expressed his disappointment at how the saga had treated Finn, his character, as well as other racialized secondary. It is clear that Boyega is not afraid to shut up what many others have kept quiet for decades.

In addition to this ‘Rebel Ridge’ in which he will no longer participate, several films are pending release or filming, such as ‘Naked Singularity’, produced by Ridley Scott, ‘Borderland’, with Felicity Jones, ‘The Formula’ with Robert De Niro or ‘Attack the Block 2’, which was recently announced. ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, the Netflix movie that has already been shot, is a science fiction comedy that stars alongside Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’).