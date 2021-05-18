John Boyega and Joe Cornish return for ‘Attack the Block’ sequel

Actor John Boyega and screenwriter / director Joe Cornish will reunite for a sequel to the 2011 cult sci-fi horror comedy, ‘Attack the Block ‘. From Deadline they report that the actor will repeat his role as Moses in this sequel whose details have not been disclosed and that it comes from Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures and UpperRoom Productions.

Cornish write and direct ‘Attack the Block 2’ and also serve as a producer along with Boyega through his UpperRoom Productions label, Nira Park for Complete Fiction Pictures and James Wilson. As stated by Boyega himself:

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and a lot has changed since then. I’m excited to see this enhanced story return to the streets of London. Moses is still one of my favorite characters to play and bring him back to life. A great honor”.

For his part, Cornish said: “I am delighted that we are officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the 10th anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to get back together with John, giving the audience an even bigger slice of it. of alien action from the city center. “

The original film centers on a gang of teenagers battling an invasion of savage aliens, turning a London slum into a dangerous sci-fi game zone. Overnight, a block of flats turns into a besieged fortress and a group of street teens into heroes. The fight between the ghetto and outer space has begun …

The film was a career boost for Boyega, who was joined in the cast by Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh, Leeon Jones, Simon Howard, Luke Treadaway, Jumayn Hunter and Nick Frost. Additionally, the film earned a BAFTA nomination and won the Audience Award at SXSW and the Los Angeles Film Festival.