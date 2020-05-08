The race director assisted the team in the weigh-in, as his car was on the limit

A conservative strategy allowed Johansson to finish third

Onyx achieved in that race his first and only podium in Formula 1

Stefan Johansson remembered the cable Charlie Whiting threw at the weigh-in at the 1989 Portuguese GP so that he and Onyx-Ford could both maintain the podium they achieved in that race after finishing third. The FIA ​​race director played an important role for the humble British team to officially achieve their first and only podium in Formula 1.

Johansson and Onyx struggled to qualify to run for most of the season and when they arrived in Portugal, they had only been able to score points in one race. In Estoril they started in 12th place and the plan was to finish the race with the same set of tires with which they started. With the occasional suffering, they did it.

“For the race we were talking to our men about Goodyear tires. We tested the race tire three laps on Saturday and realized that although it would be two or three tenths slower than a new tire, we could do the whole race with the same game, since I was going to drive very smoothly and not too aggressively“Johansson relates in an interview on the Marshall Pruett Podcast.

“That was our plan from the beginning and we executed it perfectly. All our rivals were forced to stop to mount a new set of tires and we won many positions. In the last laps the left front tire was staying on the tarpaulins and I doubted that I could get to the end and I was even expecting a blowout, “he adds.

Of course, Johansson – who achieved his 12th and last podium in Formula 1 that day – was unable to get to the park with the car closed, as he ran out of gas on the deceleration lap. After the podium ceremony, the car went to the weigh-in and it was just at the limit of the regulatory weight, something that forced the members of the passage to contact Charlie Whiting.

“I had gas problems to get to the end. I did, but the car stopped on the deceleration lap and I had to stop the car on the circuit. I was late to the podium, but I could not do anything, my car was stopped. Then the FIA ​​weighed our car and after having the wheels on the tarps and the car without fuel, it was at the limit of the regulatory weight“he maintains.

Johansson on the podium – © Sutton Images

Moments later, Whiting approached and saw all the happy faces of the Onyx team members, who were finally getting an award with it. For that same reason, Charlie threw a cable to the team and at the time of the second weigh-in he supported his right knee stealthily so that the car received the ‘OK’ and Onyx kept his first and only podium in the Great Circus.

“When the car was seen to be at the limit, a great teammate came, Charlie Whiting. Charlie saw the whole team really happy, the team had workers who had been in Formula 1 for many years and had finally had a great day so that’s why Charlie leaned over a bit and lightly put his right knee on the scale while talking to the other members of the weigh-in to make sure the weight was legal. It was a great day, “he admits.

Finally, Johansson assured that they were not completely surprised by the third place achieved that day, given that they knew that if they classified within the Top 12, their strategy would allow them to fight for the top positions.

“It wasn’t entirely surprising to us. We knew that if we were in the top 10-12, we were going to have options to fight for a podium. As soon as we passed the pre-qualification, something that was already a lot for us, we focused on the race, “says Johansson to close.

