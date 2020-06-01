When Johanna Murillo entered the film industry, she started production. Since then, the Mexican has a certain affection for investigating the processes behind a project, which is why she has decided to venture as a producer in the series “La Liberación”.

It is a collaborative work in which, in addition to Murillo, Alejandra Márquez, Ilse Salas and Cassandra Ciangherotti will be protagonists and producers.

“When I started my career as an actress I was a little disappointed in the universe that was presented to me and I said: ‘no, I don’t think I do it as an actress’, but I am fascinated by cinema and that is my passion. So I ended up working in a production company and that’s how I started to see and teach myself about how filmmaking works, “Murillo said in an interview.

The four Mexicans partnered with Exile Content and Endeavor Studios to develop the project that will tell the story of a group of women in the entertainment industry.

For Murillo, going back to his roots is an experience that he faces naturally and brings back memories of his purposes in the audiovisual industry.

“In the first team I formally worked with on a set, that is, ‘I’m your fan’, they were mostly women; there were girls doing the camera, the photographer was a woman, the director, the screenwriter, the producers, or be it was a set dominated by women, that gave me the perspective of how there is a need to also represent that, so that the stories have that look, “she said.

Her role in the new series reinforces the ideal of seeing women occupying positions in the industry, which normally have the stigma of being considered for men.

Previously, Murillo, Márquez, Salas and Ciangherotti already worked together on the film “Las chicas bien”.

“The market has been opened, there are female protagonists, but we still need a huge way to break stereotypes, which I think do us a lot of damage,” he said.

