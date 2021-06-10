Johanna Konta reaches her first quarter-finals of the year in Nottingham

The first favorite and also the first favorite of the local public of Nottingham, Johanna Konta, is already in the quarterfinals of the English tournament on grass after getting rid of Kateryna Kozlova 6-2, 1-6 and 6-3. Once a ‘top ten’, the one from Sydney is having a disappointing campaign so far and proof of this is that it did not know what it was to get into a quarter of a tournament until this. You have to go back to the semis in Cincinnati last year. Alison Riske also completed number 2, who had to double her efforts and play both the game postponed the day before and the one that was played today, which has not been completed due to lack of light. In the men’s Challenger, Kevin Anderson wins against Rosol and Seppi against Hoang among others.