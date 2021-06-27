in Tennis

Johanna Konta, out of Wimbledon for being direct contact with a positive for COVID

Tomorrow starts Wimbledon 2021 And he couldn’t do it without a big news flash. It had been a long time since the COVID had no prominence on the professional circuit, until a few minutes ago we learned that Johanna konta has been disqualified for being considered direct contact of a positive for coronavirus. The British, who was eager to play the tournament, will be replaced in the draw by Wang Yafan.

