Johanna Konta, out of Wimbledon for being direct contact with a positive for COVID

Tomorrow starts Wimbledon 2021 And he couldn’t do it without a big news flash. It had been a long time since the COVID had no prominence on the professional circuit, until a few minutes ago we learned that Johanna konta has been disqualified for being considered direct contact of a positive for coronavirus. The British, who was eager to play the tournament, will be replaced in the draw by Wang Yafan.

Johanna Konta has been withdrawn from #Wimbledon, having been classified as a close contact of a positive test for COVID-19. Wang Yafan will take her position in the draw as a lucky loser on Line 8, will face Katerina Siniakova. – WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 27, 2021