Johanna Konta: “I didn’t need this title to feel valid”

The truth is that we had not heard from Johanna konta, a woman who reached No. 4 in the world and a semifinalist in three of the four Grand Slam. His numbers do not lie, he had a talent to do much more, but with 30 years and several injuries in the history his flame had lost its spark. Perhaps what he needed was a return to the grass tour, where he has regained his smile in his first tournament. On Sunday we saw her get up in Nottingham the fourth title of his record, closing a magical week that could well be the engine of his return. In a chat with the WTA, Sidney’s talked about what such a success represents at this point on the road.

Feel like a champion again

“I don’t want to say that it only rewards me for having won the title, I don’t think so. Nor am I one of those who believe much in rewards or punishments, but it is a very gratifying feeling to lift a title, it is something very difficult to achieve. I am grateful to have had a chance to win one, you never have the guarantee that in the future you will be able to do it again. In my case, I never took it for granted. I hadn’t won a title in a long time, more than four years. ”

Many years of injuries

“I come from going through a lot of problems with a knee injury, that meant a massive learning curve for me to get to know my body. Now I know everything related to tendons much better, it is hard work to manage them and try to overcome each problem. This tournament is like a nice reminder, a kind of reward for perseverance, to keep trying, to stay happy on the court and to enjoy the people around me.

A tame ego

“I did not need this title to feel valid, in no way did I have that weight on my shoulders, this feeling was perhaps much more present when I was young, because obviously winning your first title helps you take a little weight off, it shows you that you can do it. It is a question of age, of learning, as the years go by you learn to overcome difficulties, but also successes. Start looking at your wins and losses differently as you get older. Compared to the titles I won before, this represents an evolution in me, now the victory gives me a lighter and more cheerful feeling, but less valuable ”.

The grass arrives, his favorite tour

“The transition came sooner than I thought. In fact, in my head I was not playing Nottingham because I thought I would still be in Paris (laughs). But I love this tournament, so whenever I have the opportunity and my body allows it, I love coming here. Everyone knows how important physical fitness is, something in which I did not have continuity, until this week I had not won two games in a row this year. My intention was to continue playing, but without any expectations beyond trying to win games and enjoy. To have added five victories here in something great ”.