Johanna Konta, first Briton to win at home since 1981

We have champion in the English grass of Nottingham. It is nothing more and nothing less than the British Johanna konta, the first favorite of the draw and who has clearly imposed the fourth seeded Shuai zhang by 6-2 and 6-1 in less than an hour of play (59 minutes). Konta lifts a trophy again four years after he did it in Miami 2017, the best of his career to date. In addition, she becomes the first Briton to win at home since 1981, 30 years no more, no less. On that occasion it had been Sue Barker who was the champion on the Brighton carpet.