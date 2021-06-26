in Tennis

Johanna Konta delighted with the return from Wimbledon

And how not to be? If, in addition to being the most special tournament on the calendar, it is played in the United Kingdom. With a big smile on his face he received Johanna konta to the press this Saturday, happy to have won the title in Nottigham a few weeks ago and even happier to play again Wimbledon, a place where he already reached the semifinals in 2017.

“For us, specifically those at home, Wimbledon is a big part of our sporting summer. Having it back I think is a little boost, it teaches us a bit of normalcy that we were looking for, so that’s very good. Overall, It is one of the four Grand Slams, a very unique event. To have it back on the screens, to have it back for sports fans and tennis fans, it’s really great, “celebrated the British.

