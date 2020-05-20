Hard work and wanting things with so much momentum sooner or later ends up reaching the long-awaited reward. The desire for tennis to become a somewhat more egalitarian sport is increasing and everything indicates that sooner or later it will come. Johanna Konta she is a brave girl and knows what she wants; this is why she is one of the most beloved players on the circuit. The British confessed in Daily Mail that she is in favor of the merger of ATP and WTA, but before that some things should be corrected on the subject of equality in tennis.

-The current number 14 in the world appeals that ATP and WTA should be merged into a single body where there is equality in every way between men and women:

“I don’t understand that there is talk of the possibility of equality between men and women in tennis. Are we saying that girls are worth less than men? There should be total equality between both organizations. Anything other than that is not I appreciate it, since we are in an era where boys and girls are equal, “said the British, appealing that girls earn 20% less in prizes than male tennis players.

-Roger Federer on social networks asked for it, receiving many supports from many and many tennis players:

“This is not something that has been spoken for a short time. Billie Jean King had already spoken it a long time ago, but that Roger verbalized it caught the attention of everyone. The message was the same, but the repetition between one and the other They are different”.

-Konta believes that there will be tennis players and top leaders who will not be in favor of this equality treatment:

“I think that in the long run, it makes sense for ATP and WTA to merge into a single body, but I think there is still a bit of time for that to happen, as there are a lot of problems that still have to be solved. They want all this to happen, but I also know that there will be many people who will be in favor. “

-The British do not think that tennis will return in the short term, tennis being a very international sport:

“I returned to training last Friday after almost nine weeks without being on a tennis court. I did a 40-minute workout and I really felt very strange. It will be a slow process to get back to the level I had before, since that if I force the workouts too much there is a high probability of injury. Although I have been training a little at home during this confinement, there are still many things that I need to physically build. “

Possibility of a British Championship behind closed doors:

“I know there are many proposals of this type, but now it is difficult to be able to set a firm date seeing how things are in the country. There are countries that have already confirmed this proposal and it would make sense, since freedom of movement around the world it will be the last to take place, “Konta concluded.

