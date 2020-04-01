British tennis player Johanna Konta He gave an interview to Standard Sport, where he spoke about all the news surrounding the world of tennis, currently stopped until at least June 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The player born in Sydney but with a British passport confessed that they are working very hard with the WTA to help the players who need financial support to continue being linked to tennis.

The current number 14 of the WTA ranking was very sad about the situation the world is going through and specifically tennis: “It is heartbreaking the situation we are experiencing. It is very sad that we are all locked up at home so as not to risk being infected. In addition, over the days we are seeing how many tournaments are being canceled. We have already seen how Roland Garros It has been postponed to the end of September and everything indicates that the same will happen with Wimbledon. It is heartbreaking. With what is happening right now, I don’t think the situation will change in a matter of weeks. “

Konta acknowledges that the key to not being too overwhelmed at home is not to think too much about when they will return to normal: “I am isolated from the first day and do a lot of exercise at home so as not to lose physical shape. Also, I am spending a lot of time with my dog ​​and my girlfriend and I am constantly in touch with my family through FaceTime. But you have to be aware that This will go even further and the key to not being overwhelmed is not to think about it so much. You have to live day by day and think that we are getting closer to recovering normalcy. “

Criticism of Roland Garros for how they decided to postpone the tournament: “It is a really sad situation for them to publish a decision of such caliber the way they did. Not because of the decision, but because of the very disappointing way of communicating it to all fans and ourselves, that we had no idea of That would happen. It left a sour taste for many people and especially tennis players who, as I said before, knew absolutely nothing. “

Request union between tournaments and players: “Collectively we all form something called tennis. Without players there are no tournaments and without tournaments there are no players. The more we work together, the easier it will be to return to normality and competition, something that everyone is already looking forward to after several weeks of hiatus “

As a tennis player belonging to the WTA Players Council, Konta claims to be working to reach an agreement to financially help the players: “The reality is that no tennis player is making money right now. We are all having a 100% pay cut. Everyone is trying to find the best possible way to reach an agreement, even a minimal one. The situation now it’s quite complicated, especially for lower-ranking tennis players who need benefits to continue in this sport. “

.