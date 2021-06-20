Johann Zarco, fall and brilliant pole in the MotoGP German GP

Johann Zarco has achieved the pole position of the German GP of MotoGP. The Pramac Racign rider will start in first position after setting a time of 1: 20.236 in the decisive Q2, a time he achieved shortly before ending his bones on the ground. Eleven thousandths behind has also finished the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, a result that has prevented the Yamaha rider from achieving his sixth consecutive pole. For his part, Aleix Espargaró has been third and he will start on the front row of the grid, a circumstance that an Aprilia rider in MotoGP had not achieved. In fact, the last front row of the brand was Jeremy McWilliams’ pole at the 2000 Australian GP.

With Honda drivers classified ‘en bloc’ for Q2, Pol Espargaró was the only driver of the firm in Q1. In front, Joan Mir and Álex Rins with the two Suzuki, Maverick Viñales with the Yamaha and three of the four KTM. A high-altitude duel in which Álex Rins won the first ticket for the second session with a time of 1: 20.644. For its part, ‘Polyccio’ finished second, although benefited by the yellow flags that have been given at the end of the session due to the falls of Franco Morbidelli and Iker Lecuona. Flags that have left Joan Mir 17th on the grid. For its part, Maverick Viñales will start second to last.

Eleven thousandths have separated Fabio Quartararo from scoring his sixth consecutive pole.

The decisive Q2 started with the best time of Marc Márquez. A 1: 20.567 that confirmed the ‘return’ of # 93, although in no case was it enough to fight for pole. In fact, Fabio Quartararo did not take long to place first after improving his record twice. The French rider was already licking his lips at his sixth consecutive pole, but Johann Zarco came out of nowhere to achieve a 1: 20.236, and beat his compatriot by eleven thousandths to sign the pole. Right afterwards, Zarco went to the ground, although no one could beat the Pramac Racing rider anymore. With a great final lap, Aleix Espargaró scored third place.

Jack Miller managed to sneak into fourth position after beating Marc Márquez. Despite everything, # 93 closed a satisfactory Q2 after finishing three tenths behind the head and leaving an inspired Miguel Oliveira behind. They will start the three in a second row that has been denied to a great Jorge Martín, seventh with the second Ducati of the Pramac team. Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami will accompany the Madrilenian in the third row, even if the Japanese rider went to the ground in the final stretch of the session. Pecco Bagnaia, Álex Rins and Álex Márquez have been relegated to the fourth starting line.

Qualifying results (Q2) of the MotoGP 2021 German GP



P.Nº.RiderCountryTeamMotoTiempo15Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati1’20.236220Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 0.011341Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 0.211443Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati + 0.272593Marc MárquezSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 0.331688 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM

KTM + 0.353789Jorge MartínSPAPramac RacingDucati + 0.381844Pol EspargaróSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 0.423930Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda + 0.5741063Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati + 0.5751142Álex Rins

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 0.7131273 Álex Marquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda + 0.899