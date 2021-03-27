Johann Zarco breaks the maximum speed record in MotoGP: 362 km / h!

The Ducati aims to be the motorcycle of the weekend in Qatar. To the pole of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia with the official, joins the anecdotal milestone that has achieved Johann zarco on the Pramac Racing satellite during the fourth free practice.

The long straight of more than a kilometer of the Losail circuit has allowed the Frenchman to make the most of the performance of his motorcycle and has managed to establish a new MotoGP top speed record on a Grand Prix weekend. The official measurement sensors detected that his motorcycle got to 362.4 km / h.

Zarco thus surpasses the previous mark, which was in possession of Andrea Dovizioso since in the second free practice session of the 2019 Italian GP, ​​at the Mugello, it reached 356.7 km / h, also with a Ducati.

Few doubted that Zarco or his partner Jorge Martin they were going to break that record this weekend. Already in the preseason tests, the Frenchman reached the 357.6 km / h, but being in an unofficial session, it was not counted as an official record (although it was unofficial) of the competition. Now, this brand allows you to overcome for the first time the barrier of 360 km / h, something that not so long ago was considered unthinkable.

The absolute record of a motorcycle, in this case a derivative of a series one, was reached by the British Guy martin, which put a Suzuki Hayabusa turbo with 830 HP of power to 436 km / h. This, however, was not achieved in an official sports competition but was exclusively to achieve this record.