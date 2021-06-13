Johann Abt Signature, a beast of the asphalt with 800 hp in tribute to its founder

Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 13:01

ABT has prepared 64 Audi RS 6s to reach figures such as 2.9 s from 0 to 100 km / h.

The sports car preparer ABT Sportsline has collected in his new work, based on an Audi RS 6, the story of its founder, Johann abt, and thus commemorate the 125th anniversary of the house born in 1896. The result is the Johann Abt Signature EditionA tribute to detail and aesthetics, but a device loaded with 800 horsepower that has set fantastic acceleration marks at the Papenburg circuit: from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.91 seconds; from 0 to 200 km / h in 9.79 seconds and from 0 to 300 in 28.35 seconds (20 seconds less than the original Audi RS6, of ‘only’ 600 horses). And you can throw up 330 km / h. The beast’s engine torque is close to 1,000 Nm, which can be reached at a peak, although they have officially homologated 980 Nm.

Modifications have increased performance without disturbing ride comfort.

Of price there is no official information yet, although the specialists in this type of luxury cars for collectors value an amount more than 360,000 euros, more than double what the Audi RS 6 costs that ABT buys to later maximize all its benefits and provide it with a very particular and exclusive detail aesthetics.

The ‘time capsule’ with a fragment of the anvil where the first pieces of Abt’s blacksmith were forged since 1896.

“It is the successor to the ABT RS6 R of which all units were sold” [125], ensures Hans-Jrgen Abt, current CEO of the company and member of the dynasty founded in the 19th century by a blacksmith from the German town of Kempten. The Johann Abt Signature Edition draws on that origin introducing in each of the 64 units that will be manufactured in an artisanal way a piece of the original anvil of that blacksmith. And of course the car is stamped with the calligraphed signature of the founder in each corner, in addition to the year of founding of this firm specialized in vitaminizing and recreating the most sporty Audi (and also Volkswagen).

The tests in the circuit were carried out with the corresponding ‘camouflage’.

“Each and every unit they are modified with the assistance of a mechanic specialized in motorsports, which, without a doubt, is something extraordinary. In this sense, one person exclusively takes care of a vehicle from start to finish. In this way, six cars are created per month in an artisan wayl, “explains Abt.

The Johann Abt Signature Edition goes from 0 to 300 km / h in 28 seconds.

To achieve the benefits described above, ABT Sportlline incorporates a self-developed turbocharger into the original model and an ABT Engine Control (AEC) control unit that, combined with the new ABT application, displays real-time data such as power to be covered, torque and many others in each of the three driving modes, Eco, Power and Race.

The calligraphic signature of Johann Abt, present on seats and interior trim.

To provide stability and greater comfort to this impressive machine, ABT specialists have tried to reduce unwanted movements thanks to some special suspension springs and sports stabilizers, in addition to creating a aerodynamic package tested in the wind tunnel.

Each of the 64 cars manufactured will carry its numbered identification.

There are also performances that improve performance and comfort, such as the body design with structure built in carbon with a red metallic thread that runs throughout the vehicle, new air intakes, front deflector, rear apron and 22-inch wheels in which they have achieved reduce three and a half kilograms of weight in each of them.

