Johan Orozco: “I wish I would face Sandor Martín”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the former amateur champion of Spain and who will debut this Saturday Johan Orozco, which tells us about its preparation: “We are working hard on the punch”.

He also talks about his favorite boxers: “I love Terence Crawford”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/VocesOrozco.mp3