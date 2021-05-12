Johan Orozco, eighth in the Superlight Ranking

In the last update of the Espabox Ranking, there have been various changes and some boxers have disappeared from the lists due to long inactivity.

Several boxers have been added to the lists such as Rafael Acosta, at featherweight, Ruben Maese, on the cruise, Alberto Ortiz, in the welterweight, and Brian Basilcovich, in the super bantamweight.

As more important rises, Johan Orozco moves up to eighth place in the super lightweight standings.

Updated the new Spanish Professional Boxing Ranking to 12 / May / 21, with the collaboration of the world reference web of records BOXREC, from which ESPABOX is the exclusive editor for Spain and Portugal.

By clicking on the photo of each boxer, the detailed record of each boxer appears in Boxrec.

The ranking includes 229 boxers and 26 boxers.

YOU CAN ENTER HERE.

We have incorporated A search engine above the weight categories. Putting the name, it is not necessary to touch the enter or the magnifying glass, the weight category where the fighter you are looking for is located below, and clicking on the box that appears will take you to the ranking where it is. It will only be a matter of finding your position. Here below we see an example:

