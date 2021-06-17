Johan Marais is a birthday boy “Why don´t we” is celebrating.

The singer Johan Marais published yesterday on his social networks the celebration of his twenty-third birthday and as expected his fans also congratulated him in very colorful and warm ways and sent their best wishes to the member of the band “Why don’t we ”.

With the phrase “Today is my birthday :)” Johan celebrates another year of life with a photo where he showed some balloons that formed the number 23 in a very showy and colorful way.

The members of his band Why don’t we also joined the celebration by posting on the band’s social networks the phrase: “Jonah you absolute legend. congrats on 23 times around the sun ”which in translation would say:“ Johan you are an absolute legend. Congratulations on 23 laps around the sun. “

As rumors have already been heard… Why don’t we is preparing his new album which to date is a great mystery yet to be unveiled.

Undoubtedly the birthday of a great character such as Johan Marais is not something that can be missed and to celebrate it we leave you a list of the band’s greatest successes so that you too can join and enjoy the celebration of your artists favorites only here at Music News.

Fallin´Trust Fund Baby8 lettersWhat am IHookedBig PlansCome to BrazilTalkGreyI still do

And did you already know all these successes? What are your favorites?