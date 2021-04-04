Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor win Extreme E’s X-Desert

The X-Desert Grand Final of Extreme E ended with victory for Johan Kristofferson and Molly Taylor with the Odyssey 21 from Nico Rosberg’s team. Despite signing a bad start, the Swedish rider has managed to recover and get past Timmy Hansen after the first gate, thus giving the final blow to a race in which the dust in suspension has caused that there has hardly been direct competition beyond the first few meters. For their part, Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings finished in second position, while Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez had to settle for third place.

Considering the antecedents of the semifinal and the ‘Crazy Race’, the start became the most important moment of the race. A start in which Timmy Hansen ate the toast to Johann Kristoffersson and Sébastien Loeb. The Andretti United driver reached the first gate in the lead, although he could not secure the lead. With a maneuver to the limit in the middle of the dust, Johan Kristofferson managed to overtake the Swedish pilot’s Odyssey 21. The pilot of Nico Rosberg’s team thus managed to reach the top of the circuit in the lead, clearly escaping from Timmy Hansen and a gray Sébastien Loeb.

Timmy Hansen made things very difficult for Johan Kristoffersson at the start of the final.

When Johann Kristoffersson entered the pit area to perform the driver change with Molly Taylor, RXR drivers were 33 seconds ahead of Timmy Hansen’s Odyssey 21, in the hands of Catie Munnings for the second part of the race. For his part, the advantage with Sébastien Loeb was greater than the minute, so Cristina Gutiérrez got on the Odyssey 21 of Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team without options to present battle to his rivals. In fact, ‘Tortu’ had not even entered the cockpit of the car when his rivals left the detention area.

Without opposition and without dust in suspension that could disturb your piloting, Molly Taylor drove the RXR Odyssey 21 to the finish line to secure the X-Desert victory, inscribing her name and that of Johan Kristoffersson as the first winners of an Extreme E event. With no room for surprise, Catie Munnings finished second with Andretti United’s Odyssey 21, while Cristina Gutiérrez was third. With these results, the RXR driver duo leads the competition with 35 points, for the 30 that Loeb and Gutiérrez add, the 28 units of Hansen and Munnings and the 26 points that Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz have.