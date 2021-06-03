Johan Fano analyzes the game between Peru and Colombia for the South American Qualifiers | Colombia selection

With his heart in Peru, but with great affection for Colombia, Johan Fano, former striker of the Inca national team, Once Caldas, Atlético Nacional, Águilas Doradas, among others, analyzed the qualifying match between Ricardo Gareca and Reinaldo’s team Rueda, which is crucial for both teams considering that the two countries are at the bottom of the table after a poor start to the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

In dialogue with FUTBOLRED, the former Alianza Lima striker made it clear that he ‘has a divided heart’ in the game because his life and family are in Colombia, but assured that he will always support Peru, from which he expects a good proposal at the National Stadium in order to keep the three points this Thursday, June 3.

“Both teams are arriving with the need for results. Colombia had a hard setback after the win. Peru due to the need for the home team, for having faced their last commitments without achieving good results and, therefore, being last in the table “.

“Peru must prevail its local condition, today Peru arrives with an important soccer level, although the players are not in clubs or in very competitive European leagues. The difference with Colombia is that most of the players are in competitive leagues, playing of headlines. They are going to release a new coach like Reinaldo, therefore, the new call that Rueda has had to the National Team has come as a surprise to many because some players were not being taken into account in Queiroz’s time.

Strategy

“I have heard that Gareca wants to play with a line of three behind or with five defenders, anticipating what Reinaldo can propose, which are two ends. That will be seen on the court, because you can propose the game system you want, but the first minutes It will give each coach the vision of knowing what the rival is playing. The systems are technical, tactical, that can be raised in play, but in the end the players are the ones who develop and try to improve it. ”

Peru vs Colombia

“It is going to be a match fought from beginning to end, with a very even score. The National Stadium is the home of Peru, it is necessary to enforce the local condition.”

“The Colombian National Team is a compact team. In what I have seen in the last era with Queiroz, perhaps the systems that were being used were difficult or not manageable by the players. The results have not come out, that led to the exit de Queiroz Colombia played good games without having the result in favor. They have to return to the mystique that characterized him for many years, with possession of the ball and applying the speed that are one of the strengths that Colombia has in the front. Behind they have the virtue of the aerial game“.

“Peru could hurt Colombia on the wings, they have two important central players, but I think they have shortcomings on the wings.”

Colombia, without James Rodríguez or Falcao García

“Nobody can deny the quality of Falcao, everything he has done in the National Team, everything he has done at club level, the mere presence of him is important. Today, unfortunately, they don’t have it, but Rueda has other important players. ”

“James’s absence is purely a teacher issue, many may consider the decision as positive or negative, but keep in mind that the teacher is looking for the best for James. You have to think about what would happen if when you put James in, he was injured. If he took a risk in this match, he could lose the second date and also the entire Copa América “.

Paolo Guerrero, doubts to face Colombia

“Paolo has not been acting, he does not arrive at a football level, but having him there will always be important. His presence, his deployment, especially because he is the captain of the team, will be important. Having him 100% gives you a chance higher, but today, Paolo does not reach that percentage, indeed, I don’t think he is at 50% “.

“Without Paolo, the form and style of play change. A Paolo Guerrero holds the ball more for you, pivots, goes out to play, has a presence in the area. That is the difference. For any defense, having a forward like Paolo, That I fight, that I struggle, that I endure, is uncomfortable. ”

America’s Cup in Brazil

“They are quite difficult situations. Many lives have been lost, I lost my father and it is very painful. We must understand that we are all human beings, that not everything can be governed around the economy and showing a show. When it was mentioned that Colombia was not the headquarters and everything was moved to Argentina, and then that it was not going to be done in Argentina, I thought it was going to be canceled, rescheduled at another time. “

“Today Brazil is experiencing a critical situation, and it would be necessary to think of a bubble to protect the players, because it is not only played for the prestige of a country, it is playing with the lives and it is necessary to take into account that the life of a human being is above anything. Unfortunately, Conmebol made a decision that for me is wrong. It was not a wise decision to take the Cup to Brazil“, he finished.