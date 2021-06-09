Johan Álvarez, nephew of “Canelo” will make his debut at JC Chávez’s farewell in Guadalajara

Johan Álvarez, with veteran Mexican coach José “Chepo” Reynoso

In a press conference that took place this Wednesday morning at La Parrilla de Don Chep’s restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Johan Álvarez, nephew of the best pound for pound in the world Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, announced his boxing debut professional.

Accompanied by his mentor, the legendary trainer José “Chepo” Reynoso, the Jalisco boxing prospect, announced that next Saturday, June 19, at the mythical Jalisco Stadium in the capital of Guadalajara, where the legend Julio César Chávez will perform for the last occasion in an exhibition fight, against Héctor “Macho” Camacho Jr., a poster in which his uncle Ramón “Inocente” Álvarez will close the trilogy by once again facing Omar “Businessman” Chávez.

Smiling and with great enthusiasm, the young boxer, barely 17 years old, after a successful passage through the amateur field, with 24 fights, all won, 20 of these on the fast track, said he was ready to make his presentation at the professional terrain, something that he hopes to do with a resounding triumph.

Johansen Álvarez Suárez, son of Gonzalo Álvarez, brother of “Canelo”, who also had the opportunity to put on a pair of gloves in a professional way, plans to shine with his own light in boxing, ensuring that he has the qualities to achieve his mission , in addition to having the teachings of his coaches “Chepo” Reynoso and Marcelo López.

To the military man in the super featherweight division, the young aspirant mentioned that this is a weight in which he feels very good, “in this division one of my idols, Floyd Mayweather Jr. made his debut,” he said, reiterating that he has the firm intention to debut with the “right foot” in professionalism.

When questioned about his famous uncle, the young man was not shy about expressing the great admiration he feels for the fighter currently considered the best pound for pound.

“My admiration goes beyond sports … I admire him for the great person he is, a person who likes to support others,” he added.

From his debut, he reiterated that he plans to do so with a resounding victory, as his intention is to please the fans who will see him venture as a professional boxer.