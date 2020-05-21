Joffrey Lauvergne is one of those talented players in Europe who want to make the leap to NBA and they do not renounce it even after having savored that experience with a lesser relevance than expected. After a first stage in which he landed at Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, the Frenchman returned to Europe in search of minutes and seduced by Fenerbahçe’s wallet. However, now he plans to return to the United States. “Nothing can be ruled out. I would like to win the Euroleague, it is one of my dreams, but it would also be nice to return to the NBA so I will listen to offers,” he said in an interview for Espreso.

