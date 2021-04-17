Joey Votto makes only the first triple-play of the season

Cincinnati’s first baseman Reds, Joey votto, showed why he is one of the best first basemen of the Major League Baseball – MLB, categorically performing the first triple-play of the 2021 season.

In the game Reds vs Indians, Joey votto performed masterfully and practically alone, the first triple-play of the 2021 season of Major Leagueyes, being a true Gold Glove player at first base.

Here the video:

In the top of the eighth inning, Josh Naylor fired a line through the first, which was not an impediment to Joey Votto, who showed why he has a Golden Glove in his career in the MLB and who took it for air, then surprised Franmil Reyes in the initial and threw to third pass to take out Eddie Rosario, who had gone home thinking that the ball had touched ground, a triple-play masterful to close the inning those of Reds.

In a matter of seconds and practically alone, Votto made that triple-play to show that at 37 years old he still has potential at first base and because at the time he was listed as one of the best in all of the MLB.

🚨 BANG BANG BANG TRIPLE PLAY JOEY VOTTO! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zzrVfyjtaq – Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 17, 2021

East triple-play is the first of the 2021 season of Big leagues and we’ve had it all these last few days, home runs, no hitters and now defensive touches: Courtesy of Joey votto of the Reds.