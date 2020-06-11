Joey Ryan hopes this former WWE fighter goes to Impact Wrestling

WWE made a massive wave of layoffs, many companies have taken advantage of this and have incorporated the talents expelled from Vince’s company. AEW for example recently acquired Tag Team The Revival now nicknamed The Revolt who left WWE shortly before that gigantic surge. As I say many companies have appropriated these fighters.

Slammiversary there can be many surprises

Impact Wrestling is a company that has also obtained several fighters, such as the Virtuous Deonna Purazzo who debuted in the industry very recently. In Slammiversary you can expect to have many surprises and you can go back to put Impact Wrestling on the map and give it a popularity that seems to be losing lately. especially with the arrival of AEW.

Joey Ryan wants this wrestler at Impact

Joey Ryan is one of the biggest Impact stars and one of the founders of the independent circuit known as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, one of the most famous. Joey talked about what WWE wrestler he would like to see at Impact and his response was Karl Anderson.

These were his words

«I have a weak point for Karl Anderson. We performed a lot together and we were a team in 2006, 2007 and 2008. We won the NWA Tag Team World Championship together, so I have a weak point for him and I would always love to work with him »

I also talk about Vince’s company, commenting on the saturation of fighters they have.

»All those guys who were released are super talented. This is the world of wrestling we live in, these guys were not released by bad fighters, but because they were not given opportunities. There is too much saturation since that company has too many people under contract and they had to fire some. This benefits the world of wrestling because these spectacular wrestlers are now free agents and can sign with the company they want.

These were his statements, the truth is that he is quite right. In WWE there are many fighters and many of them cannot get the importance they deserve.

