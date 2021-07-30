Joey King’s Dating History and Ex Boyfriends

Not sure if you’re aware of this very important news, but Netflix is ​​about to release The Kissing Booth 3, which, as the name implies, is the third installment in its Kissing Booth series starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. Who, uh, definitely dated during the first movie, and were then definitely stuck doing two more movies together after breaking up, and are now definitely stuck doing press to promote said movies. It’s fine! Everything is fine! No really, it actually is fine because these two are both mature professionals.

Joey even told Cosmopolitan that while filming the sequel after she and Jacob split up wasn’t exactly a breeze, they got through it. “No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t,” she said. “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again. Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete. “

As we prepare for Kissing Booth 3 to drop on August 11, it’s probably a good time to awkwardly revisit Joey and Jacob’s relationship, not to mention the rest of Joey’s dating history! (Psst: We did a separate deep-dive on Jacob’s love life.)

JACOB ELORDI: SPRING 2017 – LATE 2018

Yes: Joey and Jacob fell for each other IRL while falling for each other on-screen. The year was 2017, Kissing Booth was filming, and they literally had their first kiss while practicing that rain-soaked gazebo scene. Just gonna … do … this:

Here’s Joey telling the story to Seventeen:

“I was so nervous. So, Jacob and I were in our director’s office rehearsing the scene. He’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to rehearse today, blah, blah, blah, and we’re going to rehearse this scene. ‘ I flip to the page and it’s our gazebo kiss, the super passionate, intense one. I was like, ‘Omg! I just met this guy. I have to make out with this person in an office.’ He was nervous. I was nervous. It all worked out, but it was hilarious because I was in a small square office, trying to figure out how to run up to him and grab his face and kiss him. And, you know, he’s pretty tall. Figuring that out the first time was a bit challenging. I think we hit heads a couple of times. “

Joey also admitted that she wasn’t totally into him romantically when they first met (uh, how?), Telling Bello, “Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. “

Apparently, Joey and Jacob were spending about 17 hours a day together and then would also hang after filming wrapped, so clearly they bonded fast. To the point where this was the vibe once The Kissing Booth press tour began:

Rachel Murray.

Unfortunately Joey and Jacob ultimately didn’t last, and things have seemed just slightly tense since. For one, fans were convinced that Jacob looked less than happy to be in Netflix’s promo for Kissing Booth 2:

And also Joey called Jacob out when he told Variety that he hadn’t seen the movie. As in, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Jacob watched it.” Kay!

STEVEN PIET: CIRCA 2019 – NOW

Joey also met her current boyfriend Steven Piet on set! Except, Steven isn’t an actor — he was a producer on The Act, in which Joey starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. These two were first linked back in 2019 when they were photographed snugging at a movie screening in LA along with Joey’s sisters. A source told E! News, “Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together. They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters.” Joey posted photos from the night in question, but made sure to keep Steven out of them:

However! Steven and Joey have since gone public with their relationship. Here they are on Christmas 2020!

And on Valentine’s Day 2021!

And a random day in May 2021!

Too cute. Kay, off to prepare myself for The Kissing Booth 3 by watching the first two again. Join me:

