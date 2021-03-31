Joey King explains why he stopped sharing his life on social media

“I’ve had to remind myself more now the reasons to have the security of before”, Explained the interpreter. Joey has since told Flaunt that he doubts more about what parts of his life he allows the public to see.

The Act star previously talked about how uncomfortable the attention she received online was due to her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and The Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi.

– (Getty Images)

“All you can really do in that moment is turn off your phone and crawl into your sister’s bed and watch Friends with her, because when you’re going through something and the world wants to go through that with you or [quiere] get every detail of you about it, it’s really difficult, “she said of her breakup with Elordi to Refinery 29. “Some of these things are just for you.”