Joey Jordison, co-founder of Slipknot, dies at 46 – El Sol de México

Joey Jordison, co-founder and ex-drummer of Slipknot, died this morning, according to his relatives Through a statement, although the cause or further details about his health were not revealed.

“It breaks our hearts to share the news that prolific drummer, musician and artist Joey Jordison passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46 years old. Joey’s death has left us with an empty heart and indescribable sad feelings. For those who knew Joey, they understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for everything related to family and music, “the document reads.

Likewise, it was announced that a private funeral will be held these days, and respect was requested from the media and the public.

Who was Jordinson?

It should be remembered that Jordinson founded Slipknot alongside Shawn Crahan and the late Paul Gray in 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa. From the beginning they were known for playing with masks. Throughout their career they were eight-time Grammy nominees, being the subject “Before I forget” the one that earned them their first and only triumph in said contest.

Jordinson was fired from the group in 2013 (he himself shared the news on his Facebook page), and later joined Scar the Martyrn, where they played until their separation in 2016. In that year, he joined the Sinsaenum band, where he has collaborated to this day.