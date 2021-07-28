Joey Jordison and his fight against transverse myelitis and drugs – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Joey Jordison considered one of the greatest drummers of all time, he battled transverse myelitis and defeated the disease that causes inflammation on both sides of a section of the spinal cord that robbed him of the ability to play drums and he continued to give his all. scenarios.

“It was at the end of the shows that we did in memory of Paul Gray. We were in Canada, it was the end of the tour and something happened to me, I didn’t know what it was, but I felt super sick. You can be very sick and keep playing, but it was something I had never felt before, then they discovered that I had transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that affects your spine and disables your legs.

“I played those last shows and I was really scared, I didn’t know what it was. He wasn’t even drinking, everything was fine, but he had to be carried on stage. The pain was something that I had never felt and I would not wish it even on my worst enemy, “said the drummer in an interview with Metal Hammer.

Joey even said that his illness was a catalyst for his fellow Slipknot members to kick him out of the band in 2013, he commented that they thought he had drug problems again and that is why he could not play the drums.

“No meeting with the band? None. Something from management? No, nothing. All I got was a stupid, fucking email saying I was out of the band that I broke my ass all my life to create, ”he said at the time.

In 2017 the musician in different interviews pointed out that he was still in contact with several members of the alternative metal group, as they cataloged it, and also announced that he was already in good health and ready to continue with his new projects, including Vimic, a band that formed with some of his companions from his other project Scar the Martyr.

Joey was born in Des Moines, Iowa, he was a co-founder of the now legendary metal band Slipknot, later Paul Gray invited him to be part of it in 1995, with whom he made four studio albums and one live.

“When I am with Slipknot, it is like a cold, when we are all together, there is nothing like that, it is something out of series, it is like a strange sensation, once we get together in a room something happens …”, he said in one interview that is included in the DVD “Voliminal: Inside the Nine”, which they released in 2006.

The drummer’s skill and songwriting skills was recognized by many musicians in the metal scene who sought to work or do something with him, Marilyn Manson asked him to remix his hit “The Fight Song” and included it in his video, he appeared in his video “ Tainted Love ”, a cover by the band Soft Cell.

By: El Universal