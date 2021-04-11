Joey Gallo finished in third with a magnificent shot to Manny Machado

The outfielder for the Texas Rangers, Joey gallo, liquidated Manny machado at third base with a phenomenal shot at the MLB 2021.

Through the Texas Rangers game against the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado tried to reach third after a hit to right field, however, Joey gallo He prevented it with a beautiful shot.

The Rangers third baseman hit the Dominican in the same face Manny machado to make him out in full MLB 2021.

Notably, Joey Gallo is once a gold glove and an all-star as well.

Here the video:

Future #WhiteSox Joey Gallo throwing out former future #WhiteSox Manny Machado. pic.twitter.com/VwrVqXqrlU – TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) April 11, 2021

Joey gallo has always had one of the best arms in the MLB although he is not always getting outs on the pads, as he is one of the most respected arms from center field and right field. So far, Gallo is the face of the Texas Rangers because he is the franchise player.