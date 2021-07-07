Joey Chestnut Sets New Record in Hot Dog Eating Contest; ate 76

USA

The current champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break his own record by winning the 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Sunday.

The man swallowed 26 more hot dogs and buns than runner-up Geoffrey Esper, and one more than he ate at last year’s contest.

“I just felt good“Chestnut told the ESPN station, referring to the fact that the contest had an audience, after last year it was held indoors and without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even when I was uncomfortable, having everyone cheering me on and pushing me made me feel good, “he added.

The persistent restrictions due to the pendemic nonetheless led to the contest being held on a minor league baseball field, with 5,000 spectators.

Chestnut has won 14 of the last 15 contests since defeating six-time champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan in 2007.

His only loss since then was to Matt Stonie in 2015.

In the women’s category, Michelle Lesco ate 30 3/4 hot dogs to win the women’s title ahead of Sarah Rodríguez. Seven-time champion Miki Sudo did not defend her title, because she is expecting her first child later this month.

