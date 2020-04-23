Joelma joined the fever of lives and from her house she performed a charity show for entities in Pará via the Internet this Wednesday night (22). With a protective mask with shine and style matching the look, the singer showed great successes of her career, since the time of Calypso. The distance presentation had the right to change clothes, dance with a broom and a room that was impressive for its size. See the best of the show!

Joelma wore a stylish mask: ‘Protected’

Before starting the presentation, the artist shared with fans one of the looks she would use on the live. “Protected and ready!”, Captioned the paraense, earning a series of praise from admirers. “Wonderful costume,” wrote one. “You are awesome,” completed a second. “Yes, protected. Basic never,” said a third. “I’m on the floor with perfection!”, Shot another one for the famous singer also for her devastating and inspiring looks. In another moment, the artist chose a round skirt with the print of an Indian.

Joelma’s room size drew attention: ‘It’s my apartment’

As with Ana Hickmann, Joelma impressed followers with the size of her room, which served as the stage for the show. Several entrances to the room, a large chandelier and a spacious area did not go unnoticed. “To put this stage that Joelma set up in the middle of the living room of her house in my house, I would need ‘Dos Irmãos à Obra’ to put all the walls down here at home!” Joked a fan. “Joelma’s room is the size of my apartment,” mocked another.

Joelma dances with broom in live and web reacts: ‘My partner in quarantine’

During the show, the artist improvised a partner for her dances and chose a broom to be her company. The relaxed moment amused fans of the singer, who married her daughter Natália almost a year ago. “Joelma representing my only possible romantic partner during this quarantine,” fired one. “Mood. Dancing with the broom,” he joked for a second. “Joelma teaching how to keep the house clean and sanitized in quarantine. Queen even with a broom”, added another.

Joelma hit açaí portion in live and won praise from Anitta

To endure the show, where he showed all his versatility, whether singing or dancing, Joelma did not set aside an açaí dish and tasted the delicacy at one of the intervals. Who gave the live show was Anitta, who already invited the paraense to a duet. And “Poderosa” spared no praise for the “Lame Horse” interpreter. “Love, this live is drooling! I’ll be inspired by this live to make mine. Wow! She changed her clothes and hair, look at that boot!”, She guaranteed.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

