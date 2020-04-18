Imagine the scenario: a base player, at 19, is called to join the main team, the fulfillment of a dream. In the professional, he sees the team being defeated at home by 6 to 0 to one of the biggest rivals. With the arrival of a new trainer, he is welcomed and turns into a lethal weapon for an important title. This is the case of Caio Canedo, or “Talismã”, by Botafogo.

The striker was one of the key players in winning the 2010 Carioca Championship, which turns ten this Saturday. Along with Joel Santana, he built a relationship of trust in his first year as a professional player. In an exclusive interview with THROW!, Caio, currently in the United Arab Emirates, comments on that achievement.

– For me it was all very surreal. I was right at the base and went up already doing the pre-season with the main team. I didn’t have much idea of ​​the responsibility of playing a classic, of the greatness of this type of game. At that time the Campeonato Carioca was more valued than today. Our team had Herrera, Loco Abreu and other experienced players. I was there to learn, very excited – he recalled.

– I remember that the key point was when we lost to Vasco 6-0 and Joel arrived. From there, there was a turning point. He arrived in that very charismatic way, he’s a guy who embraced the group. His arrival gave new life, increased our confidence. Even though I was on the bench in most games, I was able to help a lot. For me it was very good as a player who was starting to have this experience facing players like Adriano (Flamengo), Fred (Fluminense). It was a championship that marked me a lot. I have in my mind the most striking memories of Joel’s arrival, for sure, that’s what led us to the title – he added.

Botafogo overcame their 6-0 loss to Vasco and soon started a winning streak. It looked like another team. The crowd, of course, felt it. Xodó, Caio was grateful. A funk that doesn’t come out of the botafoguenses’ head at the time, by MC Bellot, said “Caio is a talisman, when he is cruel, so saying that he is the son of Papa Joel”. The attacker remembers the episode with joy.

– I still listen to this funk at home. My father always plays. The talisman nickname I think came from a Joel press conference, which referred to me that way. After that, it got there, funk came on. I liked the nickname, I found it affectionate. The fans also adopted and even today they have this affection with me. Friends of mine who support other clubs also call me that. It was a nickname that only generated happiness – he said.

Caio, the Talisman, with Joel Santana (Photo: Disclosure)

Contact with Loco Abreu e Herrera

Recently promoted, Caio did not start much of the campaign, but he had the importance of one. Despite not starting the matches in the starting eleven, the Talisman was a certain presence in the second half of the matches. Joel Santana’s intention was to take advantage of the attacker’s speed over the married defenses. It worked: the striker scored seven goals in the State.

– Loco Abreu and Herrera were very well. I still didn’t have the ideal physique, I was thinner, I was handicapped at times. He still had some difficulty gaining muscle mass. I knew how to respect that and wait for my moment. Joel knew the right time to put me on and it started to work. Edno and Renato Cajá also got in well. It was all perfect. There was no vanity within the group – he said.

Still young, Caio worked with “Ataque Mercosul”, an experience that he considers positive. The arrival of Joel Santana, in the attacker’s view, was also important due to the team’s unity, which started to find itself beyond the commitments on the field.

– The two (Loco Abreu and Herrera) were fundamental with a strong spirit from Argentines and Uruguayans. Fabio Ferreira and Antônio Carlos were also very important. They were the best defending duo in Brazil that year. The group was very close, we had barbecue, we had lunch together. After Joel arrived we created a family. One defended the other in the interviews. If someone was wrong, another would pull. In training everyone gave their lives in search of space – he said.

The journey to the decision was long and with many mishaps, but Caio considers that Botafogo arrived confident for the match against Flamengo, on April 18, 2010. The internal changes, according to him, were fundamental for the conquest of the title.

– Everything was new to me. I didn’t have much sense of what it was all about. I just wanted to train, learn from the most experienced and have fun playing football. When we advanced and saw that Flamengo was the one who crossed with us, the pressure of not being able to lose increased. We arrived for that final much more excited, with much more strength. It was a very big turnaround generated by the 6-0 defeat by Vasco and the arrival of Joel. We engaged a winning streak that gave us confidence. There was pressure and pressure, but I feel that we got stronger due to internal changes – he concluded.

Caio in 2010 (Photo: Satiro Sodré / AGIF)

MORE DECLARATIONS BY CAIO TALISMÃ

The final lecture

– It was easy. We were confident because we had been champions of the Guanabara Cup. The concentration was in a relaxed atmosphere, with many games. Sometimes fans think we get tense, but that doesn’t always happen. It was just the opposite, thanks to Joel, who injected us with confidence and generated that environment. We felt prepared and ready to be champions.

Moment of cavava

– I was already on the field. I positioned myself behind the goal. When I saw the ball hitting the post I thought it was going to go out, but it did. My heart exploded at that moment. Loco Abreu lives up to its nickname. He was used to doing that, he trained a lot and he even charged like that at the World Cup that year. Doing this in a decision, when I was 1 to 1, with the Maracanã packed, really is to respect Loco Abreu. He is an excellent athlete.

Jefferson’s defense in Adriano’s penalty

– Jefferson had a lot of confidence in us. In training we saw how much he dedicated himself. It was surreal. Our expectation was to always believe in him. He made that difficult defense, on the ground. It was a very remarkable moment. My heart exploded again there. After that I got the feeling that we wouldn’t lose that game anymore.

Celebrations

– It was crazy. We were still taking a shower and there were already a lot of people in the locker room, some celebrities. At the age of 18 I was living a true dream. We had a lot of parties, then we went to a steakhouse. Then there was a celebration in front of General Severiano. I sang my funk and everyone sang along with me. I will never forget that scene. I will always remember this title with great affection. It was very remarkable in my life. To this day, I remember all the details

Relationship with Botafogo

– The affection remains immense. Whenever I’m on vacation in Rio or Volta Redonda, the Botafogo people stop me, ask to take a photo. The same happens in social networks. Due to the time difference, it is difficult to see the games, but my support is always so that Botafogo can improve and make better Brazilian Championships.

Do you think about going back?

– I never close the doors anywhere, but I still have another four years of contract here (Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates). I am 29 years old and I intend to fulfill my contract. Today my idea is not to leave the Emirates, but I am living step by step. The affection with Botafogo will always exist. Today the financial side still weighs more for me, because I have a lot of responsibilities to my family. A lot of people depend on me.

What has changed in Caio Talismã

– I’m more mature and more professional. At that time he was still a boy, recently promoted to professionals. In addition, I also changed my position on the pitch. Today I play more as a center forward, in the role of shirt 9, It has worked, I have scored many goals here in the Emirates. Physically, I got stronger, I did a special conditioning job. All of this was fundamental to my growth as a player.

