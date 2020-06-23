Joel Schumacher, director of ‘Batman Forever’ and also of ‘Batman & Robin’, He has died at the age of 80, a victim of cancer. In addition to the two films based on the DC comics character, the filmmaker was responsible for such popular films as ‘A Day of Fury’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Hidden Youth’, ‘Murder in 8mm’, Deadly Line ‘or’ Number 23 ‘.

In 1995, he took over directing Batman Forever, the next film of the dark knight after the two directed by Tim Burton. Val Kilmer took over as Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in a film that also featured Chris O’Donnell as Robin, with Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian, the protagonist’s love interest, and with Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey as the villains Two faces and Riddle.

This tape was not as dark as the previous ones, since, the director confessed, « Warner wouldn’t let me, they wanted to get away from the tone of Batman Returns ». The film grossed more than $ 330 million at the box office, and although the reception by critics and audiences was colder than that of the two Tim Burton films, it was much better than their next film would have: the battered Batman & Robin.

THE DIRECTOR OF THE BAT-NIPPLES … WHO ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS

Which is Considered by many fans as the worst movie based on the DC character, counted on George Clooney as the protagonist. A stardom he shared with his infamous nipple bats and again with Chris O’Donnell as Robin / Dick Grayson. Alicia played Batgirl while villains Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman brought to life some very peculiar and raucous versions of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy.

Released in the summer of 1997, the film did not exceed 230 million at the box office and was massacred by critics and a large part of the public. Batman and Robin won 11 Razzie nominations – known as the anti Oscars – and was chosen by Empire as one of the 50 worst films in history.

The bump was such that Schumacher himself repeatedly apologized to fans for the film. « After doing Batman & Robin I was scum, it was like I had murdered a baby (…) I want to apologize to all the fans who were disappointed because I think I owe them that, » said the director.

Also George Clooney He repeatedly apologized for « destroying the franchise. » « I always apologize for Batman and Robin. I thought, at the time, it was going to be a good movie for my career but … it wasn’t (…) I really thought I had trashed the Batman franchise until years then they rebuilt it and everything changed, « said the actor.