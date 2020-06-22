1/3

Joel Schumacher, director of St. Elmo’s Fire Batman loses battle with cancer | AP

Joel Schumacher, director of St. Elmo’s Fire and Batman, loses battle with cancer

Joel Schumacher, director of St. Elmo’s Fire and Batman, loses battle with cancer

A few hours ago this Monday, June 22, it emerged that the great and renowned director Joel Schumacher, Lost his life at 80 years old.

The man who will visit the large windows of the department stores in New York and who brought the gang to the big screen in « St. Elmo’s Fire » and the direction of the Batman franchise on films such as « Batman Forever » and « Batman & Robin », in addition to others such as « The Phantom of the Opera « , to name a few.

Joel Schumacher fought for a year against Cancer, which finally took his life recently at age 80, reported one of his representatives.

Schumacher Born in New York, she became the first sensation in the fashion world after attending the Parsons School of Design and decorating Henri Bendel’s windows. He was raised by his mother in Queens after losing her father at age four. In his adolescence the nightlife of the city were his refuge.

The street was my education, « Schumacher told New York magazine earlier this year.

Goodbye to the great Joel Schumacher. His are films as and as good and influential as HIDDEN YOUTH, A DAY OF FURY, MURDER IN 8 MM, LAST CALL, ST. ELMO MEETING POINT, MORTAL LINE, A TOUCH OF INFIDELITY, THE CLIENT, THE TOWN CREEK MASSACRE, TIGERLAND … pic.twitter.com/O0l7vtITKZ – Fausto Fernández (@faustianovich)

June 22, 2020

It may interest you Sir Ian Holm, the unforgettable Bilbo Bolson from The Lord of the Rings, loses his life

Then you could ride a bike over the 59th Street Bridge. So I rode my bike everywhere. I was in Manhattan the whole time and all over Queens. If you’re a kid on a bike, anything can happen, and predators come out of the woodwork, OMG. He looked very innocent, but he wasn’t. «

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In his directorHe established himself as a filmmaker of great criticism, if not often of good criticism in a series of films from the 80s and 90s.

I owe him some of the best moments of my adolescence. Hidden youth, Death line, A touch of infidelity and A day of fury. Even his Queer as folk. With the loss of Joel Schumacher, the 80s fade a bit more. pic.twitter.com/mdv3xpnuQx – Jaume Ripoll Vaquer (@JaumeRV)

June 22, 2020

It was his success in the first first movie, « St. Elmo’s Fire « , Which led him to venture into terror, with the 1987 vampire comedy called » The Lost Boys « .

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Later films like « Flatliners » and « A Time to Kill » followed, later inheriting Tim Burton’s DC universe. And came the two tapes of the Gotham City guardian, the franchise of Batman with « Batman Forever » from 1995 and « Batman & Robin » from 1997.

Rest in peace, Joel Schumacher. The director of ‘BATMAN FOREVER’ and ‘BATMAN AND ROBIN’ has passed away at age 80 after a long battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/2CnhY8pPAe – ⚒️UNLIMITED⚒️ (@DCEUnlimited)

June 22, 2020

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Subsequently, the thrillers « Tigerland » and « Phone Booth » added to his career, as well as « The Phantom of the Opera« . (The Phantom of the Opera).

You can also read Vera Lynn loses her life at 103 in Sussex County, England

More recently, he directed two episodes of « House of Cards« from Netflix on 2013. Today the world of cinema is going through a great loss.