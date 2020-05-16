JOEL SARAKULA – COMPANIONSHIP

COMPANIONSHIP, the latest work by Australian based in the UK, JOEL SARAKULA, is the perfect example of Soft Soul. A style mistreated by the seller and accused of adulthood, despite the fact that big names have been flirting or creating their influence. Soft Soul is said to be the kind-hearted musical style specially geared for romance and always under a soft and cozy sounding envelope rocked with piano, bells, synths and drums by creating a silky, upbeat vibe for your romantic goal.

Little by little, Joel Sarakula has been perfecting the soft soul style until reaching its culmination with this «Campanionship». A work with all the necessary ingredients: full of guitars without saturations, easily assimilable melodies and full of wonderful backgrounds of pianos, synthesizers and sequencers, closing the circle with sensational funk uptempos and jazz elements. A Hall and Oates debtor album, Todd Rundgren Steely Dan, Gino Vanelli, Bob Scaggs, or Michael Mcdonald

A record of guilty pleasures or ineffable companies like «Midnight Driver», the perfect driving song, with some synthesizers that take you on the fly. “Indigo Night”, delicate nightfall with the indigo sky, while “King of Clowns”, with those exquisite funk basses and keyboards give the pop and soul note to Hall and Oates. “I’m Still Winning,” my favorite lp track, is a dance song treat with that Mayfield flute, to dazzle Pop with soul wrapped in cellophane, “Sunshine Makes Me. “Harmony”, yacht rock sound, sounding like silk. “London Road” is the theme that, and within its sumptuous sound, it is closer to the Old Continent with an enormous similarity to the more ornamental themes of the Style Council. “Dont Give Up On Me” takes up the silk skin bassline funk producing one of the most perfect songs on the album. The album ends with the sensual “Game of Skies”, bringing together all the ingredients that make up the LP

Sarakula has definitely found in «Companionship» its compositional zenith in the form of a soul album with pop that is like a twilight glow of silk and gold.

