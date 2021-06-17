in Fight

Joel Sánchez, the Nicaraguan who achieved the victory: “It has raised my morale a lot”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Nicaraguan Joel sanchez, who won his first fight in Spain last Saturday, after some unfair results: “The biggest robbery they did to me was from Francesco Barotti”.

His goal is victory because he believes he has conditions: “I have always had the talent to make myself respected”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:
https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/VocesSanchezJ.mp3

