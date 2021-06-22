Joel P. West to Soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi Movie

It seems that the composer who will be in charge of the soundtrack of the film is finally confirmed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The Marvel Studios film will be released this September in the United States and it has not yet announced who will be in charge of the musical themes. However, by Film Music Reporter its responsible would be confirmed.

In the past it sounded that Ryan Amon would be the composer, but days ago it was pointed out that it would really be Joel P. West. Now, a year and a half after that information sounded, it is reconfirmed that Joel P. West will be the one who will make the soundtrack of the film.

West has a history with Destin film director Daniel Cretton as he was the composer of other outstanding Cretton projects, such as the films “I Am Not a Hipster”, “The Crystal Castle”, “A Matter of Justice” and the short film documentary video “Short Term 12”.

It appears that the composer would have been recording the scores for the film’s soundtrack at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Marvel movie will be released in theaters on September 3. and in it, the character Shang-Chi, who makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this film, must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. The film will also recover the Mandarin character, whose “fake” version we saw in the movie “Iron Man 3”.

