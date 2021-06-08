Joel Kinnaman says he only liked 40 minutes of Suicide Squad – Tomatazos

We are two months away from The Suicide Squad hitting theaters and HBO Max; The DC Comics film by James Gunn has raised expectations among fans for the trailers and the statements of those involved in the production, but before this, we had a first film where several of its main characters were introduced: Squad Suicidal – 25%.

You may also like: Zack Snyder is open to directing a Dragon Ball movie or anime in general

The Suicide Squad brings back Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag, the latter played by Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, who recently gave an interview to Variety and praised the work of James Gunn, but he was also questioned about the rain of criticism he received Suicide Squad in 2016 when it hit theaters.

Like many of the fans, Kinnaman believes that the film written and directed by David Ayer has qualities, but in the end these are not enough to sustain it as a whole; Characters like the Joker, from whom most of his scenes are said to have been cut, or the hideous villains, failed to convince most. This is what Kinnaman said when asked about it:

I thought the first 40 minutes of the movie were fucking great, and then there were conflicting visions and it just didn’t turn out to be what we all expected. It didn’t feel like the movie we were hoping to make, and this [The Suicide Squad] it is something very different. … It’s just a different universe. It’s a James Gunn universe. It is a very funny and depraved place.

Also read: The Suicide Squad: First Reactions Appear and They Call James Gunn a Genius

Those words, plus the actor’s previous statements about The Suicide Squad, give hope that we will not be disappointed as it was with its predecessor. Gunn has shown a great talent for developing characters, having great action and comedy sequences, and everything well amalgamated. We do not know if after this project he will be willing to return to DC Comics, but what is a fact is that we will see him back in Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, it was preceded by the very poor reception it had among the critics Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, which received not only negative reviews, but mockery from the public. In order to Suicide Squad, at Warner Bros. they did not want that to be repeated, so they intervened and tried to make it an attractive film for everyone, but the result was much worse, although it triumphed at the box office, it was not better received than Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

When premiered Suicide Squad, David Yesterday He said it was his film and that he accepted criticism standing up, he even published a phrase of Emiliano Zapata, the famous Mexican revolutionary, “I’d rather die standing than live on my knees.” A couple of years later the director radically changed his position, and now we know from his statements that the film was altered too much by Warner Bros., because they wanted to avoid criticism from Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and attract Deadpool fans – 84%.

The closest thing to Ayer’s original vision is supposed to be the first trailer for Suicide Squad, which announced a serious and dark story. To see the director’s cut, fans have started the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign, which follows the example of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, a campaign that did succeed and thanks to it we can now enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% on HBO Max. The last time they talked about it was when Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner Media, said there would not be a Yesterday Cut of Suicide Squad; however, the hope of the fans lives on.

Don’t leave without reading: The Suicide Squad: Joel Kinnaman already saw it and explains why it is the best James Gunn movie