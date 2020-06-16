The financial engineering of the NBA it’s a science and there are numerous key insights to understanding player contracts. Joel Embiid has received more than balsamic news after confirming an agreement between the league commissioner and the Players Association. The potential of the Cameroonian was appreciated from before setting foot in the best league in the world, but the injuries that dragged on his arrival and prevented him from competing with guarantees in the first season, made the Philadelphia 76ers They signed a generous contract, but shielded themselves with a series of clauses including the obligation to play a minimum of one match.

Joel would receive a whopping 148 million dollars spread over five years, provided that at the end of the first two campaigns after the signing of that contract he reached 1,650 minutes played. The coronavirus was going to prevent him from complying with that, but the NBPA negotiations have had their effect. All those players who are in a clear disposition to meet these goals will receive the corresponding monetary incentives; In the case of the Cameroonian, he had played 1,329 minutes when the league stopped, so the apportionment will allow him to receive the 95 million dollars that were in doubt.

So that, Joel Embiid he has secured three more campaigns receiving a more than generous salary and everything indicates that he will continue to be part of the project of the Philadelphia 76ers. From 2023 he will be a free agent, and it is to be expected that if his duo with Ben Simmons fails to reach a ring and close the circle of the process, presenting himself at the age of 29 with the opportunity to see his salary increased and sign for a franchise whose market even greater, as well as your sports aspirations.