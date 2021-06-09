Joel Embiid pushed Danilo Gallinari and is expelled from the game

The Philadlephia Sixers player, Joel embiid had a problem with the Atlanta Hawks player Danilo Gallinari and is kicked out of the game in the NBA.

Joel embiid was in a play on the low poster and gave an offensive foul, then came out annoyed and had a brush with Danilo Gallinari and ended up pushing him in the match and was expelled from the match in the NBA.

Here the video:

Strong cross between Joel Embiid and Danilo Gallinari. pic.twitter.com/cYevcSy1NX – World NBArg (@MundoNbarg) June 9, 2021

Obviously this was the best decision of the NBA referees, since Joel embiid I disrespect the Hawks player too much Danilo Gallinari.

Now things got much more complicated for the Philadelphia Sixers team, as they lost to Joel embiid one of the best players on his team in the NBA.

Joel embiid This season he is averaging 28 points 10 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA.